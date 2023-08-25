Drive-thru BBQ fundraiser in SLO to support community, teacher grants, student scholarships

An annual drive-thru barbecue fundraiser Friday in San Luis Obispo will help support community and teacher grants along with student scholarships.

The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Daybreak is hosting the event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lamplighter Inn & Suites, 1604 Monterey St.

“We are so excited to once again hold our annual fundraiser to support the growing needs of our community,” Club President Gary Borjan said in a press release. “Rotary SLO Daybreak celebrated its 25th anniversary this past year and we are so excited to continue to help provide and be present in the place we love to call home.”

Two hundred tickets are available for the event. Tickets are $60 each for a family of four and include a whole barbecued tri-tip, beans, salad and garlic bread.

Borjan says they are hoping to sell out with all proceeds going directly to grants and scholarships.

