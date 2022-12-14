Be a Santa to a Senior program spreads holiday cheer to local seniors

Community members have helped San Luis Obispo County seniors who may be alone this holiday season by generously donating gifts through 2022 Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Tomorrow, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m., The Home Instead office serving San Luis Obispo will be coordinating with "Meals That Connect" to deliver close to 110 gifts with meals to seniors at Oceano's Central Coast Senior Center through the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

The program collected gifts for more than 200 local seniors this year.

Volunteers will deliver gifts that have been generously donated by the community, including books and games, toiletry items, and clothing.

To learn more, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (805) 473-5781.