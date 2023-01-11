Beach closure at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes due to sewage spill

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice today in response to a release of secondary treated wastewater into the Santa Mara River.

The spill involves an ongoing release of an unknown volume of secondary treated wastewater at the City of Guadalupe Wastewater Treatment Plant into the Santa Maria River.

As a result, Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park has been closed to recreational water contact, extending three miles from the outfall of the Santa Maria River.

In addition, with the recent heavy rainfall, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with stormwater runoff at countywide beaches.

To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event.

The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance the environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches.

To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit this website.