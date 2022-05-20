Beach closure issued for Isla Vista after sewage spill

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials have issued a beach closure notice for the area between Ocean Rd. and Camino Pescadero Park in Isla Vista because of a sewage spill.

Officials say an unknown amount of untreated sewage was discharged through a storm drain near Pelican Park and reached the ocean.

Signs have been posted in the area, warning people to stay out of the water until samples indicate the water is safe for recreation once again.

Health officials warn that sport harvesters should also avoid harvesting shellfish from this area due to possible contamination of the shellfish beds.