Beach closure lifted for Isla Vista in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the water contact closure for Isla Vista shoreline.

The closure was at the area between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park.

Recent water quality testing conducted by the department has now confirmed the ocean water is safe for recreational use in this area following recent sewage impacts.

The County of Santa Barbara says it implements a variety of programs to protect public health and enhance environmental quality of county watersheds and beaches.

Santa Barbara says it is working to improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution.

For more information about Santa Barbara County's water quality efforts, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.