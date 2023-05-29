Watch Now
Beachgoers flock to Pismo Beach for Memorial Day

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Some people decided to spend Memorial Day at Pismo Beach.
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 15:40:32-04

There are many ways to spend Memorial Day, and some people decided to spend it at the beach.

Many beachgoers could be seen enjoying the day at Pismo Beach.

Lifeguards kept busy as dozens of people were out on the beach with their beach umbrellas and tents as children played in the sand and water and played games.

Plenty of surfers could be seen surfing near the pier.

"It's just an enjoyable, nice, warm day here. I wanted to get an early start on the surfing and tons of surfers out there. It's pretty, pretty low right now. Not great waves, but a good day to learn," Trevor Fry, an Atascadero resident, told KSBY.

Many people also walked along the pier with their families, friends, and dogs.

