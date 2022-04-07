Bear caught on Arroyo Grande home surveillance video

A bear was caught on surveillance wandering through the yard of an Arroyo Grande home overnight.

Peter Melsheimer says his home backs up to an oak preserve and hiking trails along James Way.

While he’s seen coyotes, skunks, large rabbits, deer and a fox before, he says this is the first time he’s come across a bear.

The sighting was captured in the side of Melsheimer’s yard around 1:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Fish & Wildlife officials say their local enforcement division has not received any reports of recent bear sightings in the area.

California is only home to black bears, although their fur can be a variety of colors.

