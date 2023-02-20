Beard-A-Reno kicks off rodeo season in Santa Maria

The lead-up to the 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is officially underway with the kick-off of the Beard-A-Reno competition.

While this is the 61st year of the competition, it's the first time the hairy contest has been held since 2019.

It pits local whisker growers against each other in seven categories: Longest Beard, Blackest Beard, Whitest Beard, Reddest Beard, Best Mustache, Best Attempt, and Best All-Around.

Entries are being accepted now through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

"I have other friends who have done Beard-A-Reno and we've done it together," said Chad Dewey, who signed up for the Beard-A-Reno contest on Monday. "We poke fun at each other. It's kind of camaraderie, and we're doing it for the community and we're doing it for the recreation, so it's all fun with it."

Entrants must be at least 21 years old and clean-shaven at the time of registration. Mustaches are exempt.

Contestants may enter the competition at the Elks Rodeo office located at 2325 Skyway Dr. Suite H in Santa Maria. Click here for more information.

The winners, which will be announced at a special dinner on Saturday, May 20, will receive a custom-made silver belt buckle.

The 2023 Annual Elks Rodeo is scheduled to take place June 1-4.