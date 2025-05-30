Belfast, a two-year-old, cuddly cat, is our Pet of the Week

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society! This week it is two-year-old cat Belfast's time in the spotlight!

When he was dropped off at Woods Humane Society, he was very shy and would jump if any hand came near him. Now he has opened up quickly and is all about snuggles, especially when he is napping on a lap.

He is very treat motivated and chatty. He does well with other cats and would do best with indoor and outdoor access.

He is available Friday at the Woods Humane Society cattery in Atascadero and is fee waived.

You can find full information on him at this link!