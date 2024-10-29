'Beloved in our community': Colleagues remember the late Dr. Howard Hayashi

Dr. Howard Hayashi, a Central Coast surgeon for more than 40 years, passed away over the weekend after battling pancreatic cancer.

“He was beloved in our community and took care of thousands of our family members and was an incredibly talented surgeon,” said Sue Andersen, CEO/President of Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals.

His friends and coworkers remember him as always having a smile on his face.

“Dr. Hayashi would give you a big bear hug,” Andersen remembered.

“There have been times I had to call him late in the evening or on a weekend or holiday to talk about a patient. He was always eager to help in any way possible,” said Dr. Scott Robertson, CEO/President of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers.

Dr. Robertson says he knew Hayashi for more than 20 years.

“The way he communicated with his patients and provided them with a level of trust along with his level of expertise brought so many people comfort. He did this throughout his entire career and we're all extremely grateful to have been partners and colleagues with him,” Robertson said.

Coming from a family with deep farming roots in the Five Cities, his brother Alan Hayashi says he was all about family.

Alan confirms that Howard died peacefully at home on Sunday surrounded by loved ones.

Dr. Howard Hayashi will be remembered for making a lifelong impact on the community.

“No one will be displaced. He was so well known in the community that people wanted to go to Howard and wanted him to be their surgeon and that part will be very much missed,” Andersen said.

Nancy Steffora worked at the Coastal Surgical Institute with Dr. Hayashi and shared her memories of him.

“I first met Dr. Howard Hayashi when I moved to Arroyo Grande in 1998. From that moment, his kindness and generosity left a lasting mark, not only on me but on everyone fortunate enough to know him. There was never any doubt about his unending dedication. He was always there for his community, making house calls when family members fell ill, and offering his support to individuals and families in ways that touched countless lives. He gave of his time, and his presence, and was a benefactor to so many on the Central Coast.

...

As one of the founding physicians of Coastal Surgical Institute, we worked daily with Dr. Hayashi who was known for his commitment and heroic work ethic. He was beloved by staff and other physicians alike. So many of us have indelible memories of him opening his home to us for company parties and summer barbeques, for which he always donated food and wine. He was always someone who created joy and brought people together.

...

As a surgeon, he was exceptional—a skillful professional and a dedicated teacher. Dr. Hayashi never hesitated to adjust his schedule to accommodate others; “Just tell me what you need me to do,” he would say, with a humility and openness that were rare. He brought laughter and joy into every room, often playfully surprising those around him and always lifting spirits. His patients were not just cases to him—they were people he cared about deeply, and he didn’t hesitate to offer a warm hug, knowing the reassurance it could bring.

...

There were always surprises in store to learn how much Dr. Hayashi cared about people in his life. When my daughter was scared before an MRI, he gave her a giant stuffed animal—a simple act that meant the world to her. He had a gift for making people feel safe and valued, and his signature bear hugs are something none of us will ever forget.

...

Dr. Hayashi was more than a skilled surgeon and beloved teacher; he was a friend, a pillar of kindness, and a light that brightened every life he touched. His legacy of compassion and joy will forever be part of our community,” Steffora said.

