Benevolent foundation raising funds for Santa Barbara Co. Firefighter Paramedic's family after deadly skiing accident

The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Benevolent Foundation is collecting donations to help support Joey De Anda's family following a deadly skiing accident.

The 33-year-old San Luis Obispo native died Saturday after hitting a tree while skiing at China Peak Mountain Resort, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say De Anda was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, however, his injuries were too significant and he died immediately after colliding with a tree. Investigators are working to determine what factors may have played a role leading up to the accident.

With more than 10 years of emergency medical care service on the Central Coast, De Anda began his career with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department as a firefighter paramedic in January 2020.

Tributes have been pouring in over the weekend from friends, family, and Central Coast agencies who had a chance to work with Joey. Many consistently express Joey's positive impact on their lives with his hard work ethic, positive attitude, and contagious smile.

The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Benevolent Foundation was formed to provide financial relief for families of firefighters who have died. According to the foundation, all proceeds made will be routed directly to De Anda's family.

To donate, visit this website.