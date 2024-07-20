Watch Now
Ben's Automotive Decor hosts grand opening ceremony on Friday

This new automotive art gallery also includes a retail store and coffee shop.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 20, 2024

A grand opening ceremony was held for Ben's Automotive Decor in Atascadero on Friday.

This new automotive art gallery also includes a retail store and coffee shop.

"There'll always be something different happening. If the formula 1's on, then it'll be on the T.V.," said Ben Harvey, the founder of Ben's Automotive Decor.

The opening ceremony ran from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. and included a workshop tour, live music, refreshments, and giveaways.

There was also an open invitation during the event for car enthusiasts to bring their favorite cars to show.

"It's a welcoming environment. So just come by, say hi. Love to see you," said Harvey.

The new business is located at 3710 El Camino Real.

