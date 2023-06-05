Beta Motorcycles planning new headquarters building in Paso Robles

A project to build a new headquarters building for Beta Motorcycles is in the works in Paso Robles.

If this project is approved, the new building will be located at the Golden Hill Business Park.

Beta has been distributing motorcycles in the USA since 2007 and the company’s headquarters are located in Paso Robles.

“We have about 200 dealers nationwide,” said Tim Pilg, Beta USA President.

Pilg says the company has been expanding for the last couple of years and needs a bigger space.

“We warehouse motorcycles in crates that come from Italy. We have a large warehouse and right now we are renting extra buildings to store all these motorcycles. We want to have them all under one roof,” Pilg said.

About a year ago, the company bought the property with plans for expansion.

“The building is four times what it is now,” Pilg said.

Nick Gilman, the architect who is working on the project, says that the new project’s design is intended to accommodate semi-trucks and has extra space for future expansion.

“We drew up several variations but we finally picked the one based pretty much on truck access,” Gilman said.

The new building will be used for more than just storing and manufacturing.

“It will create a space for our dealers who come and we will have a training classroom for them to kind of learn about the product,” said Bryan Wunsch, Beta USA Marketing Manager.

Pilg says he hopes the new facility will allow the company to operate more efficiently.

“It allows us to hire more staff. We're currently at about 35 people,” Pilg said.

The project will reportedly cost just over $8 million, and they hope to be done with everything by next May.

According to the City of Paso Robles, the project is still in the approval phase. City planners are working with the company on the final details before they can start building.

