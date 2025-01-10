Better Business Bureau warns ‘beware of fake charities’ when giving to Los Angeles fires

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning about potential donation scams following the wildfires in Southern California.

Richard Copelan, President of the Better Business Bureau of the Tri-Counties, says fake charities always pop up right after big natural disasters.

They target both people who want to help out and those who've lost their homes in the fire and are looking for help.

Copelan says anyone who wants to give to those who have lost homes in the Los Angeles fires should be cautious.

“Beware of people reaching out to you first, asking if you would like to help the fire victims. Legitimate charities generally don't do that kind of thing. They know you are going to come to them, so just stick with what's familiar. If someone sends you an email or you get a message on social media, realize you're getting off the norm here and people are waiting for their potential victims to do that,” Copelan said.

The BBB provided the following additional tips when donating to Southern California wildfire relief efforts:



Make sure the charity is trustworthy — The Better Business Bureau’s website, Give.org, allows you to search for legitimate charities and includes additional tips.

Look for specific fire relief activities in appeals — Be wary of relief appeals that have vague program descriptions and do not explain what activities your support will assist.

Watch out for click-bait and phishing scams — Don’t click on email, text, or social media links promising to connect you to a familiar charity. Instead, go directly to the charity’s website on your own.

Review crowdfunding requests — Some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting, and managing postings after a disaster or tragedy. Others might not. If unsure, review the procedures described on the site and also find out about transaction fees and other specifics.

Verify charity registration — About 40 of the 50 states require charities to annually register. Check with your state’s office of the attorney general or secretary of state’s office.

Understand the phases of disaster relief — Most disasters go through three periods of activity: rescue, relief, and recovery. Each phase involves different activities and support. You can familiarize yourself with each phase on the BBB's website.



If you suspect you've been scammed, Copelan says most fake charities are started outside of the United States so the chances of getting your money back are slim. However, it's still worth reporting to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

He also warns those who lost their homes to the fire to be careful of price gouging after a crisis.

For a list of additional resources from the Better Business Bureau Serving the Tri-Counties, click here.

