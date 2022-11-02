Bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for November 3

The City of San Luis Obispo will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Thursday, November 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. aimed at keeping people out exercising or enjoying the outdoors safely.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department recognizes the need to protect the public by looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe.

These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals, or any other traffic violation by bike riders or pedestrians.

San Luis Obispo Police Department says that the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians remains a top priority. So far this year, the department has investigated forty-one injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians.

To keep you and your family safe, the San Luis Obispo Police Department offers some tips when out biking, driving or walking. To read about those, click here.