A young bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a truck in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police say it happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Battles Road and Miller Street.

While the report has not been completed, police say the driver who hit the 14-year-old remained on the scene and was not arrested.

The boy was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

An update on his condition Thursday was not immediately available.