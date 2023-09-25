Bicyclist dies after crashing in Arroyo Grande construction zone

A bicyclist died after crashing in a construction zone in Arroyo Grande last week.

The bicyclist, said to be in his early 80s, was reportedly heading eastbound on Grand Avenue Friday around 2:30 p.m. when his tire hit an area of pavement that had been cut out as part of the work.

Police say cones were blocking off the #2 lane starting at Elm Street.

Arroyo Grande police described the pavement as only being about three inches deep, but added that it was uneven, causing the man to be thrown from his bike near Brisco Road.

Bystanders in the area reportedly performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say another cyclist riding alongside the man at the time was not involved in the collision.

