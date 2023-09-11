Bicyclist injured after crashing along Hwy 46 in Cambria area

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing along Highway 46 in the Cambria area Sunday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol reports the 71-year-old man was heading westbound on the highway at about 30 mph, approximately three miles east of Green Valley Road, when he entered a rough section of uneven asphalt on shoulder of the road.

Officers say due to the bicyclist, from Paso Robles, being unfamiliar with the road and riding at an “unsafe speed for condition,” his bike fell over and he was partially thrown off the seat at around 4:05 p.m.

CHP says the rider’s injuries included road rash, a broken nose and likely concussion. Officers say he was also complaining of shoulder and lower back pain.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

