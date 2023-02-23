Bicyclist killed in alleged hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo identified

Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo earlier this month as Gavin Matthew Robinson.

Investigators say the 22-year-old San Luis Obispo resident died after being hit by at least two vehicles the night of Feb. 11 in the area of South Higuera Street and Prado Road.

According to police, while the second driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the first driver involved took off following the collision.

Police say the suspect vehicle was located nearby and Jorge Eduardo Torres, 19, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter in connection with the deadly collision.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said it had not received the case from police for a review of potential charges.

Police in the initial press release said Robinson was 23, but on Wednesday revised his age to be 22.