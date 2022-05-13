Bicyclist killed in collision on Los Berros Rd. near Arroyo Grande

The California Highway Patrol says a Nipomo man was killed while riding a bicycle late Thursday night near Arroyo Grande.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Los Berros Rd. south of El Campo Rd.

The CHP says Dylan Lammers, 41, of Nipomo was driving southbound when he apparently did not see the bicyclist on the righthand side of the road and struck the rear of the bicycle.

Investigators say Lammers left the scene and later called authorities to report the collision.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area and found the 19-year-old bicyclist dead at the scene.

Lammers was arrested at his home.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is urged to contact CHP Officer J. Carr at (805) 594-8700.

