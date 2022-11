A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.

Santa Barbara County Fire was notified of the incident at around 10:05 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19th.

A bystander reported they witnessed the cyclist go into cardiac arrest and began performing CPR.

When medics arrived, they transferred the patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officials report the cyclist was speaking as they arrived at the emergency room.