Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule

Joe Biden
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden holds pieces of a 9mm pistol as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Biden announced a final version of the administration’s ghost gun rule, which comes with the White House and the Justice Department under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 16:58:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking fresh aim at “ghost guns,” the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes.

At the White House on Monday, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on the guns.

He also announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Still, the announcement of the new regulation also highlighted the limits of Biden’s influence to push a sweeping congressional overhaul of the nation’s firearm laws.

Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png