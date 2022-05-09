Big Lots! among new businesses set to open in Lompoc

Work is underway to bring several new businesses to Lompoc.

While ALDI’s and Boot Barn were confirmed a while back, Brian Halvorson, planning manager with the City of Lompoc, says Big Lots! is also making a return to the city.

Halvorson says the closeout retailer submitted plans about a month ago to redo the inside of the former Fallas building along the 1000 block of N. H Street.

Big Lots! used to occupy the space where Marshalls now is, but closed years ago.

In the same shopping center as Marshalls, construction continues at the former Vons location, which is being divided into three storefronts.

Halvorson say ALDI’s will occupy the space closest to Pine Street. Boot Barn will be nearby but the third spot does not have confirmed tenants.

Vons, located on the 700 block of N. H Street, closed last May.

At the north end of town, the old Mervyn’s building remains vacant.

Halvorson says over the years there have been people interested in the building, but no one has made any permanent plans.

Halvorson adds that with the economy returning, people are excited to do business in Lompoc. He says there is interest from another large business and drive-thru, but wouldn't elaborate as plans are still in the works.

Opening dates for ALDI's and Big Lots have not been announced. Boot Barn says it's tentatively planning to open near the beginning of June, but that date could change depending on the completion of construction.

