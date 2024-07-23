Big Lots closing local stores

A major national retailer is closing three of its Central Coast locations.

Store closure signs are up at Big Lots in Atascadero, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

In June, the home discount company stated it expected to close between 35 and 40 stores in 2024 and open three others, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, which shows more than 30 stores nationwide closed between 2023 and 2024.

Results from the first quarter of 2024 for the company showed net sales decreased by $114.5 million or just over 10 percent over the year prior.

Big Lots stated in the report that management had plans to "reduce costs, improve sales, and enhance its financial flexibility and liquidity."

The Lompoc location along the 1000 block of North H Street has been open less than two years.

It’s not known when the stores will close for good.

Big Lots reported having nearly 1,400 stores in 48 states as of May 4 of this year.

