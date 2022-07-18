Big Lots! officially announces new store in Lompoc

Big Lots! is returning to Lompoc.

The discount retailer was formerly located where Marshalls is now but closed years ago.

The store will be opening in the former Fallas building along the 1000 block of North H Street.

Officials with the business say they are preparing "tentatively" for a winter opening and will host a grand opening event that will include special doorbuster offers.

A building permit has been filed, but an official opening date will be announced at a later date.

The reopening of Big Lots! is among many new businesses in the works for Lompoc, including Boot Barn and Aldi.