Northbound traffic came to a stop on Highway 101 in Gaviota on Monday after two big rigs collided.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near Mariposa Reina.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It initially blocked all lanes of traffic but as of 11:45 a.m., Caltrans reported that one lane was open.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans reported fog in the area at the time of the crash.