Big waves expected again this week along the coast

Last week's big waves and high tides caused concerns throughout the Central Coast.

“I saw all along the coast how it was affecting everything which was far worse than I've ever seen in the past,” Wyatt Quaresma, a Grover beach resident said.

Although the waves will not be as bad this week as last, it is important to still be aware.

“Waves can go hundreds of yards and that run up is something you cannot outrun,” Paul Lee, Battalion Chief Cal Fire said.

Wyatt Quaresma normally walks his dogs along Pismo Beach every day, but last week he did not.

“It was really crazy, I just didn't come here at all,” Quaresma said.

Even just yesterday he says the waves and weather have been inconsistent.

“Seeing where the water level is now compared to yesterday was able to walk out a little further whereas the waterline you can see has come up a lot further since yesterday in just 24 hours,” Quaresma said.

KSBY Meteorologist Vivian Rennie says we should expect elevated waves, elevated tides and some winds.

“The big storms in the North Pacific are causing a couple of issues, especially for us here on the West Coast. that's what brought us those waves last week and we're going to be seeing really similar conditions this week as well,” Rennie said.

Cal Fire advises avoiding wet sand, wet parking lots, and to always keep an eye on the waves.