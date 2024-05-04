Bike Kitchen's Bike Breakfast gets Bike Month rolling

SLO Bike Kitchen hosted a Bike Breakfast Friday morning to kick off Bike Month.

The City of San Luis Obispo and SLO Rideshare are working together to host several events this May.

The month-long celebration, known as Bike to the Future, encourages riding bikes over other forms of transportation.

“There’s the economical reason — it reduces our gas intake on our cars, it reduces the impact on our cars, reduces the amount of cars on the street," said bicycle enthusiast Anna Brannen. "I think it’s great for getting the kids exercise. It teaches them you can get somewhere easily on a bike. My daughter really likes it before school because then she feels like she’s woken up a little more before she gets to school.”

