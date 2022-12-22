Biker rescued after accident in Los Padres National Forest

A dirt biker was rescued after they were involved in an accident on the Pozo Summit Trail in Los Padres National Forest.

At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire SLO responded to the accident.

Because of the remote location of the accident and because the biker was unable to rid out, a CHP helicopter was called to perform a hoist rescue.

A paramedic was lowered to the patient's location and the patient was placed in a rescue harness and hoisted from the trail.

The patient was then transported to a nearby hospital

No word on the extent of their injuries.