Bikers donated money and toys at the 17th annual Santa Maria Valley Bike run

A popular bike run brought hundreds of bikers to provide gifts for children in the community this holiday season.

Nearly 200 motorcyclists gathered for a good cause at the Elks in Santa Maria on Sunday.

“I like to donate toys to the kids,” Jeff Kessinger said.

“I've been very fortunate, so I love to give back to the kids,” John Reinacher said.

“It makes me feel awesome," Rudy Lorton said. "It's good to give all the kids and let them have a Christmas.”

This is the 17th annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run where bikers donate money and toys for the Toys for Tots fundraiser.

“It makes me feel great because all the people around me feel great too,” Paul Clayton said.

This is Clayton’s 7th year participating in the ride.

“Especially during this time of year there's nothing more important than to show your love for humanity and the people around you,” Clayton said.

Mark Mcnutt with the Santa Maria Elks says this year is the biggest turnout yet.

In addition to the fundraiser, some sponsors donate money to the fundraiser.

"Several community members and companies come together and make cash donations to help get this thing going,” Mcnutt said. "We've probably raised around 20,000 dollars that have been donated by community companies."

Last year the group brought in around 300 toys and this year they expect even more.

“Some kids aren't fortunate, so they don't have parents buying them toys," Kessinger said. "Unless we have this, don't get a Christmas so that's why we do it."

All of the toys that are collected from the fundraiser go to children in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Orcutt.