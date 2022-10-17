Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday, Caltrans said.
The bikers are part of the 5-day California Challenge Bike Ride that will be riding from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara.
The group will be escorted by police and CHP when available to ensure the safety of cyclists and motorists.
The bikers will be riding through the following locations during the daytime hours:
- Day 1, Monday, Oct. 17: Santa Cruz to Monterey:
- The cyclists will begin their 5-day ride in Santa Cruz using local roads off the state highway system to reach Monterey.
- Day 2, Tuesday, Oct. 18: Monterey to San Simeon:
- The cyclists leave Monterey and will use Highway 1 to arrive in San Simeon.
- Day 3, Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Simeon to Pismo Beach:
- The cyclists will head south from San Simeon and will use portions of Highway 1 to reach Pismo Beach.
- Day 4, Thursday, Oct. 20: Pismo Beach to Solvang:
- The cyclists will leave Pismo Beach on southbound Hwy. 1 and will reach Solvang primarily using city streets and county roads.
- Day 5, Friday, Oct. 21: Solvang to Santa Barbara:
- The cyclists will leave Solvang and will travel along Highway 154 to reach Santa Barbara.