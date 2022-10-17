Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday, Caltrans said.

The bikers are part of the 5-day California Challenge Bike Ride that will be riding from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara.

The group will be escorted by police and CHP when available to ensure the safety of cyclists and motorists.

The bikers will be riding through the following locations during the daytime hours: