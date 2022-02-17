Bill could require human trafficking awareness training for EMTs, paramedics

State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has introduced a bill that would require EMTs and paramedics complete human trafficking awareness training.

AB 2130, introduced on Tuesday, would require the training upon licensing or licensing renewal. The bill is modeled after a similar bill the 35th District Representative coauthored which was approved in 2018 and requires hospitality employees to complete a similar training.

"Human trafficking victims are rescued by ordinary people who recognize the signs of trafficking and are brave enough to act," Cunningham said in a statement. "As front-line emergency workers, EMTs and paramedics are uniquely situated to interact with trafficking victims. Training these workers to recognize the signs of trafficking will save lives."

Since his election in 2016, Cunningham has authored four anti-human-trafficking bills that have been signed into law.

Earlier this month, he introduced a bill which would allow civil penalties to be assessed against hotel and motel owners in certain trafficking situations.