Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bitter Fire in Shandon grows to 1,300 acres, crews face 'challenging' conditions

BITTER FIRE 3.jpg
CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo
The Bitter Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Shandon and was 90% contained as of 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.
BITTER FIRE 3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Emergency crews are at the scene of a 1,300-acre vegetation fire that began Saturday afternoon in north San Luis Obispo County.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) says the blaze, which the agency is calling the Bitter Fire, is burning southeast of Shandon, near Bitterwater Road and Bitterwater Valley Road.

Officials first reported the fire in a post on X just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Two hours later, officials posted that the Bitter Fire had grown to 836 acres and was 10% contained.

Just after 7:30 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO reported that forward progress was stopped after the fire burned 1,300 acres. The agency added that crews were facing "challenging conditions," including "tough access and intense heat on the lines."

Firefighters worked to stop the spread of the fire throughout the night, eventually announcing at 8:41 a.m. on Sunday that the Bitter Fire was 90% contained at 1,300 acres.

BITTER FIRE 2.jpg
At 8:41 a.m. on Sunday, CAL FIRE SLO posted on X that the Bitter Fire was 90% contained.

Crews are reportedly still mopping up hot spots in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to CAL FIRE.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg