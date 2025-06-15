Bitter Fire in Shandon grows to 1,300 acres, crews face 'challenging' conditions

Emergency crews are at the scene of a 1,300-acre vegetation fire that began Saturday afternoon in north San Luis Obispo County.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) says the blaze, which the agency is calling the Bitter Fire, is burning southeast of Shandon, near Bitterwater Road and Bitterwater Valley Road.

Officials first reported the fire in a post on X just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Vegetation Fire: Bitterwater Road/Bitterwater Valley Road, Shandon. Per AA340 roughly 25 acres in grass. Full wildland dispatch en route. pic.twitter.com/BXUGN0XGTw — San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 14, 2025

Two hours later, officials posted that the Bitter Fire had grown to 836 acres and was 10% contained.

Just after 7:30 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO reported that forward progress was stopped after the fire burned 1,300 acres. The agency added that crews were facing "challenging conditions," including "tough access and intense heat on the lines."

Firefighters worked to stop the spread of the fire throughout the night, eventually announcing at 8:41 a.m. on Sunday that the Bitter Fire was 90% contained at 1,300 acres.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo At 8:41 a.m. on Sunday, CAL FIRE SLO posted on X that the Bitter Fire was 90% contained.

Crews are reportedly still mopping up hot spots in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to CAL FIRE.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.