Black bear spotted in Paso Robles neighborhood

A small black bear was caught on camera in the front yard of a home in a quiet northwest Paso Robles neighborhood.

Neighbors who've lived on Panorama Drive for years say they're surprised and a little shocked.

It was captured on a Ring surveillance camera on Monday evening.

"I mean, I was pretty shocked," said resident Jamie Glau. "I texted my family. I'm like, 'I think there's a bear outside.'"

Glau was getting ready for bed around 9:20 p.m. when her Ring camera notified her something was outside.

"I had to zoom in because I was kind of confused what it was. I thought it was a dog possibly," Glau said.

She says her family has lived in the neighborhood for two decades and they've never spotted a bear on their property.

"But the lake is close so I knew it was possible but I was in disbelief for sure for a minute," Glau explained.

Fish and Wildlife says we're at the time of year when bears are about to go into a pseudo-hibernation called torpor.

"They just need to build up their fat reserves as much as possible because during the Winter they just kind of shut down, so they're seeking out more food, water, and this time of year it's dry normally so resources kind of dwindle," said wildlife biologist Brandon Swanson.

Swanson believes this bear was around two years old.

They're not uncommon in our area.

You may remember last October, the black bear found roaming in a Los Osos neighborhood. He even took a nap in a tree and was later transported to Los Padres National Forest.

There was also surveillance video of a bear making its rounds in a Paso Robles neighborhood on Oxen Court back in 2018.

While it's possible a bear or two has stopped by Panorama Drive before, Glau just put her camera up, adding it was crazy to see even if it was just for a few seconds.

"But he was pretty cute," Glau said.

Fish and Wildlife says the last bear they relocated was this past Summer. It was roaming in an eastern Atascadero neighborhood.

If you ever see a black bear, do not run. Instead, look as big as possible and make sure the bear has a clear escape route. Also, do not leave food or water out for them.