Black History Month celebration Saturday at Santa Maria Library

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a Celebration of Black History Month this Saturday, Feb. 18.

The library is partnering with the Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for the event, which will include speakers, dance performances, poetry readings, and music that reflect the history of African American culture.

The event is scheduled to take place from 2-3:30 p.m. in Lavagnino Plaza. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

Black History Month is observed annually in February.

