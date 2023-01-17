Black Road partially reopens in Santa Maria; City asking for storm damage information

Impacts of the recent storms are still being felt in Santa Maria.

While Black Road from Stowell Road to Highway 166/Main Street has reopened, the road remains closed from Stowell Road to Betteravia Road.

City officials say there is still standing water on the roadway.

They are also asking people in the city to report any property damage caused by the storms.

City officials say they are currently compiling initial damage costs to determine the impact from the storms to the city overall to see if funding from FEMA may be an option.

If the funding does become available, additional information from residents, businesses and property owners would be requested.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here. For questions or more information, call (805) 925-0951 ext. 2241.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce also has a questionnaire business owners are asked fill out.