Blood supplies at historically low levels, says American Red Cross

American Red Cross officials say blood supplies are at historically low levels. Stating that they are at a point where some patients relying on transfusion may not receive the blood they need.

Officials say if more donors do not come forward, patients needing a transfusion may face delays in critical care.

American Red Cross provides 40% of the country's blood. And officials say busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering free Red Cross long-sleeve shirts to those who donate from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2.

There is no waiting period needed for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or a flu shot.

To donate, you can visit this website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).