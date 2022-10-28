Blosser Ranch Development could introduce "rental-only" housing in Santa Maria

The plans for a giant mixed-use housing development in Santa Maria could provide a solution for people looking for housing.

The Blosser Ranch project has been designed as a "rental-only" development in hopes of providing a new opportunity to people who aren't in a position to buy.

"This is our first 'rent only' concept that we have seen," said Santa Maria's Director of Community Development, Chuen Ng. "I think it is still pretty new to the state of California."

"With the housing costs on the Central Coast and in Santa Maria, it is really hard for individual homebuyers to make those monthly payments or afford a house, so this offers a really good solution for someone who wants to live in a house but can rent it without dealing with some of those other difficulties the current environment has created," said Jared Brenner-Goldstein, a managing partner with Canfield Development Inc., the group that purchased the property.

The development site, nestled between Battles and Stowell roads on South Blosser Road, would include a variety of housing options, ranging from single and multi-family residences, studio apartments, and accessory dwelling units.

The 160-acre space will also incorporate a commercial portion, a school, a sports complex and a park.

Brenner-Goldstein adds that the Blosser Ranch development would take a big step in addressing the current housing needs in Santa Maria.

"We have really touched every piece of the housing market," he told KSBY. "All the way up to a four-bedroom home, all the way to subsidized affordable studios."

But Chuen Ng says there is still a ways to go before we see construction take shape.

"City staff is reviewing the proposal, making sure it meets the city's requirements, it meets the city's planning for the area, and also we are ensuring that adequate infrastructure and public services can be provided to the new development," Ng added.

He says the proposal could go up for discussion by Santa Maria's planning commission by early 2023, and if approved by the city council, the early phases of construction could get started in the next two years.

"We are going to be in this community for a long time," Brenner-Goldstein told KSBY. "We hope this is the first project of many. This project alone could take up to a decade. It is going to take a lot of work, but I cannot think of another area that needs it more."

Canfield Development also says that while they have purchased the land for the entire Blosser Ranch property, they will only be constructing the housing and retail units. The City of Santa Maria will coordinate the development efforts for the neighboring school and park if the plan receives its necessary approvals.

The exact number of affordable housing units that will be included on Blosser Ranch has not yet been specified, and the cost to rent will be determined at a later date.

The apartment sizes from studios to multi-bedroom units are expected to range from 500 to 1,200 square feet.

