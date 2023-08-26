BMX team brings message of perseverance, teamwork to Santa Maria elementary school

Students at Miller Elementary School in Santa Maria got a show from a team of professional BMX riders on Friday.

In addition to showing off their cool tricks and stunts, the BMX Freestylers Dream Team encourages character-building, perseverance, and teamwork.

Colombian BMX rider Alejandro Duran came to the United States to compete. He says the team incorporates a safety message into their show and plenty of words of encouragement.

"Motivating them to practice any sport and be the better [sic] they can be in any passion that they have," Duran said.

Duran says he's been riding BMX bikes for 15 years.