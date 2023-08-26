Watch Now
BMX team brings message of perseverance, teamwork to Santa Maria elementary school

The BMX Freestylers Dream Team visited Miller Elementary School in Santa Maria on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 25, 2023
Students at Miller Elementary School in Santa Maria got a show from a team of professional BMX riders on Friday.

In addition to showing off their cool tricks and stunts, the BMX Freestylers Dream Team encourages character-building, perseverance, and teamwork.

Colombian BMX rider Alejandro Duran came to the United States to compete. He says the team incorporates a safety message into their show and plenty of words of encouragement.

"Motivating them to practice any sport and be the better [sic] they can be in any passion that they have," Duran said.

Duran says he's been riding BMX bikes for 15 years.

