Board of Supervisors chooses new San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer

County of San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has selected Matt Pontes as the new County Administrative Officer.
Posted at 6:31 PM, Apr 16, 2024
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has selected Matt Pontes as the new County Administrative Officer.

According to the press release, Pontes was most recently the Director of Wildfire and Forest Ecology at Sierra Pacific Industries.

Pontes also had county administrative experience in Shasta, Santa Barbara and Kern counties, city officials said.

As a Cal Poly graduate, Pontes said San Luis Obispo has always had "a special place in his heart and life."

"The opportunity to serve as CAO represents a profound chance to give back and shape a future defined by resilience, transparency, and prosperity,” said Pontes.

The Board of Supervisors is set to approve Pontes' contract next Tuesday.

City officials said his first day on the job will be Monday, April 29.

