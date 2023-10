The California Highway Patrol is investigating the discovery of a body along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

Officers say the body of a female was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound Highway 101 onramp at Milpas St.

Investigators are working to identify the deceased person and determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information potentially related to this case is asked to contact CHP Investigator R. Hensic at (805) 967-1234.