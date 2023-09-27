Body found along side of Harris Grade Road outside Lompoc

Detectives are investigating after a body was reportedly found along the side of Harris Grade Road outside Lompoc.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 6:48 p.m. to an area north of the Santa Barbara County fire-sheriff’s building and found a body along the side of the road.

The area was blocked off overnight as the investigation continued into Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the person’s identity and cause of death are not yet releasable, adding that the investigation is still in the “early stages.”

Authorities have not said whether the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made to the sheriff’s tip line at (805)681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.

