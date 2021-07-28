Watch
Body found at Lake Nacimiento is missing Los Banos man, coroner confirms

Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 28, 2021
Authorities have confirmed the body of a missing Los Banos man was discovered last month at Lake Nacimiento.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says foul play in the death of Jesus Munoz Vargas, 29, is not suspected.

His body was discovered the evening of June 26 at the lake, 21 days after he was reported missing from the city located in Merced County.

The sheriff’s office says it took a while to make a positive identification due to the condition of the body when found.

Vargas’s next of kin has been notified.

