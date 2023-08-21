Body found in RV following fire near Los Osos

A man was pronounced dead following an RV fire Monday morning near Los Osos.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says authorities and CAL FIRE crews responded to reports of the fire around 10:30 a.m. along the 1900 block of Turri Road.

The sheriff’s office says the RV was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived on scene and once the flames were out, the man’s body was found inside.

He has not yet been identified. An autopsy will be conducted once next-of-kin is notified, according to the sheriff’s office, which adds that the fire, at this time, appears to be accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.