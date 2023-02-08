Body found in San Luis Obispo commercial building

A man was found dead Sunday at a commercial building in San Luis Obispo, police confirmed.

The man’s body was reportedly discovered at about 6 p.m. in the electrical service room of the building in the 1300 block of Taft St.

Police say the man was a transient and the death appears to be an overdose. Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at the scene.

Police say a pellet gun was also located at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

Police say it’s unknown how the man gained access to the building.