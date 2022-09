San Luis Obispo police say the death of a man whose body was found in a field Thursday morning does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Police received a report about the body at about 9 a.m. in a field just off the northbound Hwy 101 offramp at Los Osos Valley Rd.

Police say the body was a 37-year-old man known to be a transient in the area, but his name has not yet been released.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff-Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of death.