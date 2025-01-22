Body found in vehicle on Cuesta College campus

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating a death on the Cuesta College campus in San Luis Obispo.

According to the college, on Tuesday, a student reported to police that someone in a parked vehicle in Lot 2 appeared nonresponsive. Campus police responded to the scene and called for emergency medical assistance, but the individual was determined to be deceased.

The sheriff's office is reportedly leading the investigation and campus officials say the Cuesta College Police Department is fully cooperating.

Tuesday marked the first day of the Spring Semester at Cuesta College.

"My heart and deepest sympathy are with the friends and family mourning this loss," Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent/President, said in a statement.

The college has counseling and support services available for students, faculty and staff:

