Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found near building at Cal Poly

Cal Poly Police.PNG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Alcohol enforcement and education programs to help increase student safety and reduce alcohol-related accidents
Cal Poly Police.PNG
Posted at 10:58 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 16:05:19-04

A body was found on the Cal Poly campus over the weekend.

A university spokesperson says the report of the body came in around 9:23 a.m. Sunday near building 180 on campus.

The spokesperson says University Police officers responded and confirmed the person was dead. At this time, they say the death does not appear to be suspicious, adding that there is nothing to indicate there is a concern for safety to others on campus.

The person's identity has not been released but Cal Poly says they are not a student or employee at the university.

Additional information on the investigation has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg