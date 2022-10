A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to reports of a person down on the road near a homeless encampment on the northbound lanes north of Grand Avenue.

Officers say the person was pronounced dead by SLO City Fire personnel, adding that at this time, the death appears to be from natural causes.

No other information was released.