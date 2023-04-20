Body found on East Beach in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police are investigating after a body was found along East Beach.

Police responded to reports of a body found in the surf off East Beach near 1100 East Cabrillo Blvd.

Police say a community member at the beach flagged down a nearby AMR Paramedic Unit and reported the incident.

Further investigation determined the body was a 76-year-old man. The man's name is not being released as the coroner works to notify the family.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, but at this time they do not believe foul play is involved.